Microsoft warns IT admins about broken provisioning on Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2)

As reports had suggested, Microsoft began rolling out Windows 11, version 22H2 last month. And as one would expect, the launch hasn't been without its issues and bugs.

For example, many users reported that the update was failing with an error code "0x800f0806". Interestingly, one of our Neowin members managed to figure out a workaround for the problem. Then there are the usual suspects, like printer problems, where a new printer policy was leading to printers being not detected post the 2022 Update. Another related problem led Microsoft to block the update altogether on affected devices. The company also confirmed an issue where copying files was causing a slowdown in performance, mainly in remote situations.

Today, Microsoft has issued a word of warning to IT admins who are responsible to deploying Windows updates on their organization's systems. The company has found that provisioning is currently broken for Windows 11 22H2 and this can lead to an incomplete, partially configured out of box experience. The systems may even restart unexpectedly.

On its health dashboard, the company writes:

Using provisioning packages on Windows 11, version 22H2 (also called Windows 11 2022 Update) might not work as expected. Windows might only be partially configured, and the Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly. Provisioning packages are .PPKG files which are used to help configure new devices for use on business or school networks. Provisioning packages which are applied during initial setup are most likely to be impacted by this issue. Note: Provisioning Windows devices using Windows Autopilot is not affected by this issue.

Microsoft says it is currently investigating the issue and we will update the story once more details emerge.