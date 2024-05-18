Weekend PC Game Deals: Replayable Fest, rare Minecraft specials, Devolver hits, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.Weekend PC Game Deals: Replayable Fest, Devolver hits, rare Minecraft specials, and more

The Epic Games Store’s yearly Mega Sale went live earlier this week, and that meant the reveal of its first mystery freebie too. The game turned out to be a copy of Dragon Age Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition, the BioWare RPG.

The title takes players back to the continent of Thedas for a whole new fantasy adventure, this time involving a tear in the sky that’s spewing unending demons. Players must gather allies, favors, and influence across multiple regions to fight this growing threat in this choice-driven narrative RPG.

The Dragon Age Inquisition – GOTY Edition giveaway will last until May 23, which is also when the next mystery freebie will be revealed.

Freebies didn’t stop there, as Sega and Amplitude Studios kicked off a giveaway of their own, but this one is running on Steam. The freebie is the 4X strategy game Endless Legend.

Being a 4X game, you’ll be exploring, expanding, exploiting, and exterminating your way to victory in this turn-based strategy experience. Set in a fantasy realm, the title offers eight factions to choose from, and you have cities to construct, technologies to research, other factions to deal with, may it be violently or not, and lands to rule over.

Amplitude Studios' Endless Legend is free to claim on Steam until May 23.

Coming to bundles, Humble introduced two new collections this week. Up first is Monster Hunter Saga bundle, which begins with Monster Hunter Rise in the $10 tier. This is followed by its Sunbreak expansion in the $20 tier. Next, $25 gets you Monster Hunter: World, while putting down $30 adds on its Iceborne expansion.

Next, the Brutal Beat ‘Em Ups Bundle begins with Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans, Battletoads, and River City Girls Zero in the $8 starting tier. These games are joined by River City Girls and Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans 2 in the $15 tier above it. Lastly, paying the full $20 for the bundle adds on copies of River City Girls 2 and Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons.

Free Events

Adding to the already deals-heavy weekend, both Killing Floor 2 and Wizard with a Gun are having free events right now, and both are co-op titles. The Steam free weekend offers will run through Sunday.

Killing Floor 2 offers its horde mode action for up to six players, who are tasked with surviving waves of Zeds before reaching a boss battle finale. Next, Devolver’s Wizard with a Gun is a rogue-like action game with base building elements, letting you team up with three other players to shoot through a magical wilderness using arcane bullets.

Big Deals

It’s festival time on Steam again, and this one is focused on highly replayable games. At the same time, Epic’s Mega Sale has kicked off, though without coupons this year. Don’t forget that Minecraft has gone on sale finally too. With all that and more, here are our handpicked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Games with RPG elements and a massive Sega publisher sale are the biggest promotions happening on the DRM-free store GOG. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.