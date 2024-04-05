Microsoft quietly installing KB5035942 Moment 5 features to your Windows 11 23H2 PC

Microsoft is currently working on the next major Windows 11 feature update, version 24H2. According to reports, the update should be available to the public around the usual expected time, i.e., September or October 2024. The reports also add that Release to Manufacturers (RTM) is very close, and as such, the recent Insider build 26100 is from the RTM branch. Users have found some breaking bugs in it that were not documented by Microsoft in the build's release notes.

As we wait for Windows 11 version 24H2, users can enjoy the most up-to-date publicly available features with the Moment 5 update Microsoft began rolling out in February. That was via an optional update (KB5034848), and since then, the company has pushed it out to more users via another optional update, KB5035942, it released at the end of last month (March).

However, we reported on several issues users have been having while installing or upgrading to KB5035942. Some of them said they could not find the update installed when they browsed the list of installed Windows updates.

Others found their systems would crash with a blue screen of death (BSOD) as the update would fail, and some of them noted that their Windows desktop screen would go black, indicating something did not go right with the installation of the update. You can read the full range of reported problems and issues in the dedicated report we did.

A possible way to solve the problems is to install the standalone Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) update Microsoft released alongside that under KB5036567.

Regardless, it looks like Microsoft is now pushing the update again, as spotted by Deskmodder.

As you can see in the image above, the KB5035942 update has been reinstalled today. Hopefully, those who could not find the update installed would be in better luck this time.