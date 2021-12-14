Windows 11 Patch Tuesday (KB5008215) is here, includes quality improvements

Microsoft has released its December Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11, it includes several fixes and improvements that should improve your Windows 11 experience. After applying the KB5008215 update to your system, you’ll be on Build 22000.376. Microsoft has also mentioned that there will be now preview release this month and that these will resume in January.

The Highlights and Improvements and Fixes attached to Build 22000.376 are as follows:

Highlights Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Improvements and fixes This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release. If you installed earlier updates, only the new fixes contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

If you have not yet installed the update that Microsoft pushed out on November 22, you can check the changelog in an earlier Neowin article to see what other features you’ll get.

Also included in this Patch Tuesday is the Windows 11 servicing stack update – 22000.345 which makes quality improvements to the servicing stack. The servicing stack is the utility that installs Windows update, by providing updates to this utility, Microsoft is ensuring you can get system updates in a reliable manner.

Most users will not have to take any steps to get this Patch Tuesday update as Windows Update will handle the update automatically. If you do want the standalone package for this update, however, you can get it from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.