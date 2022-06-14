Warwagon's Tech Tip Tuesday: Windows key + H

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people, I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.

On Windows 10 and Windows 11, pressing Windows key + H on your keyboard, allows you to dictate a message with your voice on any text box.

I use this feature all the time. It really does a great job of transcribing what you say. I also use it when I'm trying to type a word but doing such a horrible job that even the spell checker has no idea what I am trying to type.

It looks a little different between Windows 10 and Windows 11 but the functionality is the same.

Happy Computing!

If you learnt something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!