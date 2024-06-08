Xbox Games Showcase 2024: Here's how and when to watch it and what games could be revealed

Tomorrow, perhaps the single biggest event for fans of Microsoft's Xbox game console and PC game business will be held, and it promises to be huge. It's the 2024 edition of the Xbox Games Showcase, where Microsoft will not only have updates and new game reveals from its first-party developers, but will also likely show off some new game titles and gameplay from many third-party publishers and developers as well.

This may be one of the most closely watched editions of this event in some time for a couple of reasons. One is that it will be the first Xbox Games Showcase since Microsoft closed the deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. It's also the first event since Microsoft's game divisions launched a series of layoffs and also shut down a number of its game development studios.

All eyes will be on this event, not only to see the reveals of new and upcoming games, but if Microsoft and its Gaming CEO Phil Spencer will address the Activision Blizzard acquisition, the layoffs, and what the company has plans for the future. That may include teasers of some upcoming Xbox hardware along with its promised launch of a mobile game store this summer.

So when is the Xbox Games Showcase being held, how can you watch it and what can we expect to hear from the event? We will have answers to those questions and more right now.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase?

Microsoft will stream the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase starting on Sunday, June 9, at 1 pm Eastern time (10 pm Pacific time). It will be followed by the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct event, which will take a deep dive into the next game in Activision's first-person shooter series. Microsoft has also said that it will post new episodes of the Official Xbox Podcast during the week of June 10 with deeper dives into many of the games that will be shown during the main showcase.

How can I watch the event?

Microsoft will show the event on its Xbox YouTube channels, and it will also be available on Betheda's YouTube channel and Activision's YouTube channel. YouTube will be the best way to watch it on a big-screen TV since it will support 4K resolutions at 60fps.

The Xbox YouTube channel will also have versions of the show with Audio Descriptions (AD) in English and in American Sign Language. You can also watch the show with British Sign Language (BSL) on the Xbox On YouTube channel.

The show will also be streamed on the official Xbox Twitch, Facebook, X, Steam, and TikTok accounts It will also be shown on Bethesda's Twitch channel.

What can we expect to see during the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase?

Microsoft has already confirmed that right after the main Xbox Games Showcase event, we will get the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct event, where we will likely get a release date and lots of info on the game

Aside from that, we could get some release dates, gameplay, and more info for a number of confirmed 2024 Xbox-PC game titles, including

Avowed

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Starfield: Shattered Space DLC

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Age of Mythology: Retold

Towerborne (Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

Ara: History Untold (Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

We could also get some news on some games that have been announced already but have yet to receive a release date, including

Perfect Dark (reboot)

State of Decay 3

Clockwork Revolution

South of Midnight

The Outer Worlds 2

Everwild

Fable (reboot)

Contraband (Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

OD (Xbox Game Studios Publishing)

There are also rumors about unannounced games that could be revealed during the event including

We also expect Microsoft will reveal more info on the web-based mobile game store it plans to launch this year, along with more additions to Xbox and PC Game Pass. The company could also discuss new hardware at the event. For example, it announced the 1TB black Xbox Series S console during the 2023 showcase.

Finally, Microsoft will be showing games from many third-party publishers and developers during the Xbox Games Showcase.