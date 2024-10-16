Microsoft launches new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 controllers and console wraps

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is launching soon on PC and Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft has new treats for those who are eagerly waiting for the next Call of Duty installment. The company just announced two Call of Duty: Black Ops 6-themed controllers and a console wrap for Xbox Series X.

New controller designs matching the aesthetics of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are available in the Xbox Design Lab. You can spec an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or the Standard Xbox Wireless Controller. A custom faceplate will add an extra $14.99 to the base price of $149.99 for the Elite controller and $69.99 for the standard Xbox Wireless controller.

You can also add more elements to your custom controller, such as the recently launched Chroma parts. Naturally, more elements will raise the final price even higher.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is not the first game to have a special add-on in the Xbox Design Lab. Some months ago, Microsoft introduced Fallout-themed faceplates for its wireless controllers.

As for the console wrap, it is now available for preorder from the Microsoft Store for $54.99. Note that the wrap is for Xbox Series X with optical drives, namely the original Xbox Series X and the just-launched 2TB Special Edition. While you can apply it to the new digital-only Xbox Series X, you will have to deal with a cutout for the optical drive.

You can order the wrap and create a custom Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 controller via this link.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming October 15. If you plan to play the game on PC, check out the recently published final specs your device should meet to deliver a satisfactory experience. In addition, developers released a new trailer to showcase the game's capabilities on PC.