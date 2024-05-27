Microsoft claims Windows 11 is better than 10 for celebrity gossip, weather, and stocks

Microsoft will eventually end Windows 10 support, which means security updates will only be available for customers who are willing to pay for them. While we are still over one year away from October 2025, Microsoft has already published a support page with details about the upcoming end of support. One of the sections on that website explains why Windows 11 is better than Windows 10.

According to Microsoft, you should go for Windows 11 instead of staying with Windows 10 because the newer OS has a fresh UI that is "easier on the eyes and easier to use," recommendations in File Explorer and Start, passkeys support for better security, Smart App Control, better support for external displays, Live captions, and more.

The most interesting reason for switching operating systems is probably celebrity gossip. That's no joke—Microsoft literally says that on its official page:

Widgets are new for Windows 11. They’ll help you stay up to date with all the things you need to keep tabs on, like schedules, weather, stocks, sports—even celebrity gossip.

That is quite an interesting statement, considering how Microsoft allowed users to turn off news feeds in Widgets after a deluge of complaints about low-quality, often even harmful stories. But hey, if celebrity gossip is your thing, welcome to Windows 11. Just ignore the fact that Windows 10's "News and Interests" UI is also full of celebrity gossip.

Here is the full list of new and improved features you get after upgrading from Windows 10 to 11:

New Features Upgraded Features Refreshed UI

Widgets with celebrity gossip

File Explorer and Start Menu recommendations

Passkey support

Auto-lock and auto-wake up on leave/approach

Smart App Control

Improved external monitor support

Live captions

Windows Studio Effects

Auto HDR

Dynamic Lightning

CASO for reduced latency and better FPS on laptops

Optimizations for windowed games

Controller Bar for gaming Better touchscreen input

Start menu search

Energy recommendations

TPM 2.0 is now a must for better security

Improved network security

Snap Assist with smart suggestions

Narrator with natural, human voices

Voice Access

Photos app with iCloud sync and AI features

Paint with image generation

Improved inking

Of course, some of those new and upgraded features require buying new hardware, so upgrading the operating system on existing hardware will not grant you everything new in Windows 11. You might also remember that Windows 11 was launched with Android app support, which some considered the only real reason to upgrade. Sadly, Windows Subsystem for Android is gone—in March 2024, Microsoft pulled the plug on WSA and removed it from Windows 11.

Another reason to upgrade to Windows 11 is the upcoming version 24H2 update that will bring new AI-powered experience and minor improvements, such as Recall (requires a Copilpt+ PC, but enthusiasts have already backported it), HDR wallpapers, Wi-Fi 7 support, Sudo for Windows, improved energy saver, and more.

Interestingly, there is no word on what feature you will lose after switching from Windows 10, such as Live Tiles and the ability to place the taskbar at your screen's sides or top. Also, you should prepare for a less convenient taskbar and Start menu, quite a lot of ads across the operating system, and other irritations.

You can find more information about the upcoming end of Windows 10 support and available options on the official page.