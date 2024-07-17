WhatsApp adds favorites feature to help you get chatting faster

WhatsApp has announced that it's launching a new favorites feature which will show your starred contacts at the top of your calls tabs and in filtered results in your chats tab. The company said that it's doing this so you can find your key contacts faster.

To be clear, it's not just contacts that you can mark as a favorite but also your group chats. As noted earlier, these contacts will be available more prominent in your chat and call tabs.

The feature is already being made available to users, this is how you use it:

To add to your ‘favorites’: From your chats screen, select the ‘favorites’ filter, and select your contacts or groups there.

From the calls tab, tap ‘Add favorite’ and select your contacts or groups.

Or, simply manage your ‘favorites’ in your settings by going to Settings > Favorites > Add to Favorites, and you can reorder them at any time.

To filter your favorites in your chats tab, just look for the Favorites chip above your chats. In the calls tab, the Favorites section is automatically placed above your recent calls to start video and voice calls quickly.

Earlier this month WhatsApp launched a new feature that enables context cards for group invites. With that new feature, if you get a group invite from an unknown contact then you'll get info about the group's creation date, a brief description about the purpose of the group, and a bit of information about the group's creator.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart said that this is another layer of safety on top of existing features such as silencing unknown callers, privacy check-ups, and controlling who can add you to groups.

Have you got the new favorites feature yet? Let us know in the comments what you think of it.

Source: WhatsApp