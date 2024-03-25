Amazon Prime members can get the 4TB WD_Black SN850P SSD for your PS5 for a new low price

One of the biggest features of Sony's PlayStation 5 console is that it allows owners to switch out the default onboard storage and get something that has more storage space. Western Digital offers a version of its WD_Black SN850 internal solid-state drive that's made specifically for the needs of the PS5. If you are a member of Amazon Prime, you can get the 4TB edition at a new all-time low price now.

Right now the Western Digital 4TB WD_Black SN850P SSD for the PS5 is priced at $284.99 for Prime members. That's not only a new all-time low price but it's a $55 discount from its $339.99 MSRP.

This PCIe Gen4 SSD has sequential read speeds of up to 7,300 MB per second and write speeds of up to 6,300 MB per second. The 4TB model offers over four times the storage space compared to the 825GB SSD that comes with the PS5. It can hold as many as 100 games (depending on each game's file size, of course).

The PS5's SSD area can get plenty hot during just a normal game session. That's why this WD_Black version comes with its own heatsink that's been made to fit inside the console's storage location. Again, you can also use this SSD to expand the storage space of your gaming PC as well.

Western Digital 4TB WD_Black SN850P SSD for the PS5 for $284.99 ($55 off MSRP for Prime members)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.