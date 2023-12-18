When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft Edge Super Drag and Drop makes opening links in new tabs easier

Neowin · with 0 comments

A Microsoft Edge logo

Microsoft has added a neat new﻿ feature for you to try in Edge Dev and Canary. Dubbed "Super Drag and Drop" (that is right, not just a better drag-and-drop, but super drag-and-drop), it makes opening links and searching for something in a new tab much easier (via Deskmodder).

Microsoft Edge allows opening links and images in new tabs by right-clicking them and selecting the corresponding option, dragging them to the tab strip, or pressing them using the middle mouse click, which is not available (unless configured) on laptops or tablets. Super Drag and Drop will add a fourth option: just click a link, a portion of text, or an image and drag it a little sideways, upwards, or downwards to open it in a new tab.

Edge Super Drag and Drop Feature

Dragging highlighted text will initiate a web search in a new tab, and, to our big surprise, it even respects your default search engine, neat!

Edge Super Drag and Drop Feature

Edge Super Drag and Drop is turned off by default, and getting it to work requires enabling a flag on the edge://flags page:

  1. Go to edge://flags/#edge-super-drag-drop and set the flag to "Enabled."Edge Super Drag and Drop Feature
  2. Restart the browser.
  3. Go to Settings and navigate to the Appearance section.
  4. Scroll down and toggle on the "Enable Super Drag and Drop" option.Edge Super Drag and Drop Feature

Interestingly, unlike Mouse Gestures, Edge's new Super Drag and Drop option does not let you configure website exceptions. The only available customization is a toggle to open tabs in the background (stay on the current page) or foreground (go to the new page). If you think Super Drag and Drop needs the exception list, share your thoughts with Microsoft using the feedback feature (Alt + Shift + I)

You can download Microsoft Edge Canary, Dev, and Beta from the official Edge Insider website. Preview builds are available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, and Linux.

Report a problem with article
apple watch series 9
Previous Article

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 for $70 off right now at Amazon ahead of its possible US ban

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment