Microsoft Edge Super Drag and Drop makes opening links in new tabs easier

Microsoft has added a neat new﻿ feature for you to try in Edge Dev and Canary. Dubbed "Super Drag and Drop" (that is right, not just a better drag-and-drop, but super drag-and-drop), it makes opening links and searching for something in a new tab much easier (via Deskmodder).

Microsoft Edge allows opening links and images in new tabs by right-clicking them and selecting the corresponding option, dragging them to the tab strip, or pressing them using the middle mouse click, which is not available (unless configured) on laptops or tablets. Super Drag and Drop will add a fourth option: just click a link, a portion of text, or an image and drag it a little sideways, upwards, or downwards to open it in a new tab.

Dragging highlighted text will initiate a web search in a new tab, and, to our big surprise, it even respects your default search engine, neat!

Edge Super Drag and Drop is turned off by default, and getting it to work requires enabling a flag on the edge://flags page:

Go to edge://flags/#edge-super-drag-drop and set the flag to "Enabled." Restart the browser. Go to Settings and navigate to the Appearance section. Scroll down and toggle on the "Enable Super Drag and Drop" option.

Interestingly, unlike Mouse Gestures, Edge's new Super Drag and Drop option does not let you configure website exceptions. The only available customization is a toggle to open tabs in the background (stay on the current page) or foreground (go to the new page). If you think Super Drag and Drop needs the exception list, share your thoughts with Microsoft using the feedback feature (Alt + Shift + I)

You can download Microsoft Edge Canary, Dev, and Beta from the official Edge Insider website. Preview builds are available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, and Linux.