Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE now for $449.99

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, check out the mint-colored Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on Amazon. Thanks to Black Friday, it is 31% off its list price. Many articles call Black Friday deals a scam, but this is the lowest price this phone has been at on Amazon.

This Galaxy S24 FE usually costs $649.99 but with the discount, you can pick it up for $449.99, a $200 saving! Thanks to this price drop, it's marked as an Amazon Choice - this label also reflects the 4.7/5 stars the phone scores based on 64 ratings.

This model has 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, that's not super high but it should still be quite comfortable for many users. As for the processor, this device uses the Exynos 2400e, a 4 nm 10-core chip (1x3.1 GHz + 2x2.9 GHz + 3x2.6 GHz + 4x1.95 GHz) with Xclipse 940 GPU.

The S24 FE's display is 6.7 inches with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution. It has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for HRD10+, 1,900 nits peak brightness, and a 120 Hz refresh rate which should make gaming stand out.

The rear camera on this phone includes a 50 MP wide camera, an 8 MP telephoto camera, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. On the front, you get a 10 MP wide camera. The rear cameras let you shoot up to 8K video while the front camera can do 4K videos.

The battery in the S24 FE is 4,700 mAh and supports 25 W wired charging, 15 W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. With a wired charger, you can expect to reach 50% charge in 30 minutes.

