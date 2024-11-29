Samsung's Spanish website reveals details about One UI 7

Yesterday, we caught a glimpse at the new One UI 7 media player widget in action, along with changes to app icons and the interfaces of some apps. Some of the alleged One UI 7 apps are now available to download, offering a taste of One UI 7 ahead of its official debut. To try them out, you need a Galaxy device running at least Android 13 for the Calendar app and Android 14 for the others.

But for the first time, Samsung itself has spilled the beans about the upcoming features of the One UI 7 skin. On its official Samsung Spanish website, a video about One UI 7 suggests that the update will be powered by Galaxy AI, with a tagline saying "AI powering every step."

In another video, Samsung shows off the new app icons, which we have reported earlier. The video also highlights the upcoming smart notifications panel, where the notifications and Quick Settings panels are separated for a cleaner look. The lock screen can also be seen in the video with the "Nowbar" live activity pill in action.

Samsung has also emphasized the Circle to Search feature. Sketch to Image feature, which is already available on the latest Galaxy devices, may let you convert your sketches into more artistic styles, including watercolor, illustration, drawing, Pop Art, or 3D animation in One UI 7.

The website also mentions features such as Portrait Studio, Live Effects, Live Translate, AI Zoom, etc., that are already available with the current One UI 6.1.1 version. It is unclear what new changes these features will pack with the One UI 7 update. A look at the footnotes reveals that Samsung has reiterated that Galaxy AI features will be available for free until the end of 2025, after which they will become chargeable. However, pricing details were not mentioned.

Although Samsung, intentionally or unintentionally, has revealed details about the One UI 7 update, it did not mention release dates or rollout information. There are rumors that the One UI 7 beta program could commence in mid-December in Korea, the US, and Germany.

For a complete list of One UI 7-supported devices, you can head over here. To learn about all the new changes and features that will be a part of One UI 7, visit here.