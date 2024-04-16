Get the Blink Outdoor 4 smart security camera for an all-new low price of $59.99

Buying a smart home security camera to keep your house safer is certainly becoming a popular choice for many homeowners. That includes the purchase of outdoor cameras so you can see possible threats before they get close to your home. Amazon's Blink smart security camera division currently has a big discount on its latest outdoor camera model which cuts its price down to its lowest level ever.

At the moment, you can get the Blink Outdoor 4 smart security camera for only $59.99 at Amazon. That's a $40 discount from its normal $99.99 MSRP.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is completely wire-free. You can install it virtually anywhere outside your house. The included AA batteries should power the camera for up to two years with regular use.

Once the camera is placed where you want it, it can record and even offer live 1080p video to your smartphone, smart display or even your smart TV. It also has two-way audio so you can speak to anyone who might be outside your house and they can speak to you. It also has infrared night vision to let you see what's going out outside at night.

The camera supports dual-zone enhanced motion detection, and you can get notifications on your smartphone if the camera detects movement outside. You can customize those zones so you can set the camera up to detect motion where you believe it is most important. With a Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately for $3 a month after a 30-day free trial) you can add people detection features with the camera's embedded computer vision support.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

