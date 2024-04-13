Get the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh router and extender for their lowest price ever now

If you have a large home, you might find that it's difficult to get all of your home Wi-Fi devices connected and running at top speeds with just one Wi-Fi router. Getting a mesh router allows you to connect one or more additional extenders so that your entire house has the same Wi-Fi speeds.

At the moment, the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh router is being sold at Amazon with one satellite extender with a big discount. It's now available for $399.99. That's not only the lowest price ever for this two-pack, but it's also a big $225 discount off its $624.99 MSRP.

The Orbi mesh router is designed to cover up to 2,500 square feet with its Wi-Fi 6 signal, but combined with the satellite extender, that range expands to 5,000 square feet. You can even set up additional Orbi satellite extenders to extend the wireless signal range even more. This also allows up to 100 Wi-Fi devices to be connected to your home network.

The router includes a 2.5 Gigabit port for internet access, and both the router and extender include four Gigabit ports for wired connections to connected devices like your desktop or notebook PC, your smart TV, or your game console.

You can set up both the router and the extender in minutes with the help of the Orbi mobile app. You can also sign up for a Netgear Armor subscription (after a 30-day free trial) that offers extra security for your home network along with more advanced parental controls.﻿

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

