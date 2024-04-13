Weekend PC Game Deals: Fallout for cheap, BAFTA winners and nominees, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store’s freebie train dropped off another game to claim this Thursday, and it was a copy of Ghostrunner. This isn’t the first time that this title has been given away on the store, but it is a much longer lasting promotion than last time.

This fast-paced first-person action game has you becoming cyberpunk ninja that can even slice bullets in half. While you have access to powerful stylish abilities like bullet-time, mid-air dashes, and wall-running, even one hit from an enemy will kill you instantly. Checkpoints are everywhere though, letting you retry sequences to get perfect runs.

The Ghostrunner giveaway will last until April 18, which is when the Epic Games Store will begin offering the comedy indie entry The Big Con for free.

The Humble Store’s latest bundle is for racing fans, or more specifically, off-roading and drifting fans. The aptly named Catch My Drift Bundle carries Mudrunner and WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship in its first tier for $6.

Circuit Superstars and Inertial Drift are added to the mix in the $10 tier, alongside the Twilight Rivals DLC for the latter title. Lastly, Art of Rally, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, and Trail Out join in to complete the bundle with a $13 price tag.

At the same time, the Devious Decklbuilders bundle has also gone live, bringing Gordian Quest and Floppy Knights for $10, followed by Mahokenshi and Zoeti for $15. The collection finishes off with Book of Hours, Astrea, and Dungeon Drafters in the final $20 tier. Both bundles have almost three weeks on their counters before they are taken off the store.

Free Events

Fallout 76 is yours to try for free this weekend via Steam. The fully multiplayer experience offers a massive open world to adventure across alongside friends and strangers, with everything from raiders to mutated creatures to take down while exploring and questing. The free event lasts until April 19. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, don’t forget that the full game is available to claim currently as a Prime Gaming bonus.

The only other game that’s free-to-play this weekend seems to be PGA TOUR 2K23. This golfing title has you playing across licensed courses alongside and against pros. There is also custom course creator and a career mode to rise through using a custom character. This free event on Steam will last through April 14.

Big Deals

Many BAFTA winners and nominees from current and previous years are having heavy discounts this weekend, so prepare to see a lot of them below. The Fallout franchise sale, the Triple-I Initiative specials, and plenty more are a part of this weekend’s specials too. With those and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The DRM-free store GOG this weekend has brought publisher discounts from SNK, sales for story rich titles and music-centric entries, plus more. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.