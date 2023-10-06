Get the new Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse for its biggest discount ever at Amazon

In June, the popular PC gaming accessories maker Razer announced the new Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse. It has a number of advanced features for both pro gamers and anyone else who wants to have a better PC gaming experience.

The symmetrical form factor mouse launched with a price tag of $129.99, However, it's currently priced at a big discount on Amazon. It's available for just $89.94, or $30.05 off its launch price MSRP.

The Razer Cobra Pro includes 10 customizable controls that allow gamers a ton of options when setting the mouse up to play in your favorite games. It also allows users to store up to five different control profiles so gamers can switch from a first-person shooter to a real-time strategy game with ease.

The mouse has a 30,000 DPI optical sensor for high accuracy in gaming, and the DPI button allows users to switch that level of sensitivity on the fly. The mouse buttons use advanced optical switches that can last up to 90 million clicks.

Of course, this is a Razer product, which means it supports its Chroma RGB lighting. The mouse has 11 different light zones and they can react while playing certain games.

The mouse can last up to 100 hours on a single charge when using its own Hyperspeed wireless technology, or it can last up to 170 hours when using a Bluetooth wireless connection.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

