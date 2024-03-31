Get this 16TB external hard drive with a 24% discount to celebrate World Backup Day

March 31 is World Backup Day, which serves as a reminder to ensure your important data is stored in safe and reliable places. Redundancy is one of the best methods to avoid data loss, and a big external HDD can serve as an affordable way to achieve that. Seagate is currently offering its 16TB Expansion External Hard Drive with a 24% discount.

The Seagate Expansion 16TB External HDD is an easy-to-use desktop hard drive that connects to your computer or console with a USB 3.0 cable. It is compatible with most Windows and macOS versions, plus the drive is smart enough to detect the operating system and apply optimal settings.

Although hard drives are not as fast as the modern SSDs with their read/write speeds of over 14GB/s, they are still the go-to option if you need dirt-cheap storage. With a 24% discount, the Seagate Expansion 16TB hard drive gets you just a little over $0.015 per gigabyte, which makes it a great deal for storing files when the maximum speed is not a priority.

The Seagate Expansion 16TB HDD comes with the drive itself, a USB cable, and an 18W power adapter. Note that the drive requires an external power supply, which is indicated by a barrel plug next to the USB port. It also includes Rescue Data Recovery services for unexpected events.

Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive - $249.99 | 24% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

