Get this Samsung 256GB USB-C flash drive for its all-time low price for World Backup Day

Today, March 31, has been designated as World Backup Day. As we mentioned earlier today, the official website for World Backup Day defines a data backup as "a copy of all your important files." While there are certainly ways to do that with external hard drives, sometimes you may need to quickly copy and backup very important files for transport elsewhere.

For many users, that might mean getting a flash drive they can connect to their desktop, laptop, or even their smartphone. Right now, Samsung has a 256GB USB-C flash drive for only $19.99 at Amazon. That matches the lowest price we have seen for this particular drive, and it's also $15 off its $34.99 MSRP.

This flash drive has a sleek design that is very compact but also just looks cool to use. The reversible plug means you should be able to connect it to any USB-C port to transfer and back up important files and media. The drive has read speeds of up to 400 MB per second as well.

Not only can you backup important files with this flash drive, but Samsung says it is pretty rugged as well. It can keep working even if it is immersed in one meter of water for up to 72 hours. It can handle shock from falls and can work if temperatures go down to -10 degrees Celsius or up to 70 degrees Celsius. It can withstand magnets equivalent to an MRI and can handle going through an X-Ray machine at your local airport. Samsung also has a 5-year limited warranty on the flash drive.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals, which include some deep discounts on a Seagate 16GB external hard drive, along with discounts on Seagate IronWolf NAS hard drives, and the Samsung 990 Pro SSD. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything else we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have the among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.