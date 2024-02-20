Get this SanDisk MicroSD card with a massive 1.5TB of storage for an all time low price now

MicroSD cards come in handy if you want to quickly expand your storage on your laptop, tablet, handheld console, some smartphones, and other devices. Right now you can get a SanDisk microSD card with one of the biggest storage levels you can buy for an all-time low price.

At the moment, the 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD is priced down to $119.99 at Amazon. That matches its all-time price low, and it's also $30 off its normal $149.99 MSRP.

The 1.5TB MicroSD card is rated C10, V10, and U1, which means it can sustain a minimum write speed of 10MB/s. The App Performance Class rating for the card is A1. That means when launching apps stored on the card, it can handle a minimum random read of 1500 IOPS and a minimum random write of 500 IOPS. If you use this storage card on your smartphone or tablet, you can install the SanDisk Memory Zone app. It will let you view and access your phone's files or back them up in one location.

This SanDisk card comes with an SD card adapter. This will allow the microSD card to be used in even more devices, such as high-end digital cameras. You can also purchase the card with a USB card reader that will let you transfer files as fast as 150 MB per second. It's also available for an all time low price of $133.37 at Amazon. That's a $29.61 discount from its normal $162.98 MSRP.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.