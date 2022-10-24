Logitech K380, arguably the best budget keyboard, is 25% off, only $29.99

The Logitech K380, arguably the best inexpensive Bluetooth keyboard, is now available for a hard-to-miss price. This affordable and compact keyboard costs $39.99, but now you can get it with a 25% discount for only $29.99.

The K380 is a "75%" compact keyboard without the numpad. It supports three Bluetooth profiles, allowing you to pair the keyboard with three different devices and switch between them with a single press of a key. It also features silent switches and multimedia keys that work in Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Each key is rounded, giving the keyboard an interesting unconventional look resembling old typewriters.

Logitech says the K380 can last for two years powered by two preinstalled AAA batteries, and it can go to sleep mode when idling to preserve energy. The keyboard is available in five colors: Dark Gray, Lavender Lemonade, Off White, Rose, and Sand.

I spent countless hours typing with this keyboard before switching to the flagship MX Keys, and I cannot recommend the K380 enough to those who need an affordable and reliable compact Bluetooth keyboard.

Logitech K380 Dark Gray Bluetooth Keyboard - $29.99 | 25% off on Amazon US.

Logitech K380 Rose Bluetooth Keyboard - $29.99 | 25% off on Amazon US.

