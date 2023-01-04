Samsung's Pro Plus microSD cards with USB readers are now 60% off

Here is your chance to expand the storage in your smartphone, laptop, dashcam, or any other microSD-compatible device for a significantly lower price. Samsung's PRO Plus microSD cards are now available with up to 60% discounts, allowing customers to get a 128GB variant for just $15.99. Moreover, these cards come bundled with USB Readers that let you connect a microSD card to any device with a standard USB-A port.

Samsung PRO Plus cards are V30-rated, which means they can deliver a minimum of 30MB/sec sequential write speeds. However, Samsung claims peak speeds reach 160MB/s (sequential read) and 120MB/s (sequential write).

You can also purchase a PRO Plus microSD card from Samsung with a standard microSD to SD adapter. These models are also available with discounts:

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.