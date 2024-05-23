Save $1,000 when you get this 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED TV as it hits its lowest ever price

Samsung's Neo QLED televisions have some of the best displays you can buy for a smart TV. They also tend to be very expensive. Right now, you can get a 55-inch model from 2023 for half the price when it first launched.
At the moment, the 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is priced at $997.99 at Amazon. That's $1,000 off, or a 50 percent discount, from its $1,997.99 MSRP.
The TV uses a grid of Samsung’s Quantum Mini LEDs to give owners deep blacks and rich colors. They are controlled by the company's Neural Quantum processor which can, among other things, upscale normal HD content to 4K resolution
The TV also has an anti-glace screen to keep outside light from affecting your viewing experience, along with Ultra Viewing Angle technology so you can see a superior image from nearly any angle. The TV also includes support for Q-Symphony 3.0, which offers a surround audio experience when you pair the TV with a Samsung Q-Series and S-Series soundbar.
In addition to access to the Samsung smart TV operating system with access to nearly very major streaming service, this TV also has the Samsung Gaming Hub, which lets you play cloud-based games from Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, without the need for a game console or PC.
- 55-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV for $997.99 ($1,000 off MSRP)
Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.
