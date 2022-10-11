Save up to 32% on all Amazon Kindle e-readers

Amazon's Kindle e-readers are now available with significant discounts. You can buy the cheapest Kindle, more advanced Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature Edition, and Kindle Oasis for up to 32% less. Amazon claims these deals are available for a limited time, so do not miss them if you want a solid e-reader with a substantial discount.

The basic Amazon Kindle (no-ads variant) is 8% off in a bundle with a fabric cover and power adapter. This is the most affordable Kindle that still offers a 6" 300ppi display with a backlight, Bluetooth for audiobooks, a USB-C port, long battery life, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is a slightly more advanced model with a bigger and better paper-like display, more LEDs for the warm-adjustable backlight, and a waterproof case with IPX8 certification. The e-reader also features a flush-front design for more convenience.

Parents can also opt for the Kids edition, which provides access to thousands of books, a "kid-friendly cover," and an extended 2-year warranty.

Stepping up the ladder, we get to the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It has the same benefits as the regular Paperwhite model, but you get auto-adjusting light, wireless charging, and 32GB of storage for a few more dollars.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis is the flagship e-reader (until the Kindle Scribe arrives) with a premium metal case, a larger display with more LEDs, automatic display orientation, page turn buttons, and free cellular connectivity. Besides, the Kindle Oasis features a more ergonomic design for better grip.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.