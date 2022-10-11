Save up to 32% on all Amazon Kindle e-readers

Amazon's Kindle e-readers are now available with significant discounts. You can buy the cheapest Kindle, more advanced Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature Edition, and Kindle Oasis for up to 32% less. Amazon claims these deals are available for a limited time, so do not miss them if you want a solid e-reader with a substantial discount.
The basic Amazon Kindle (no-ads variant) is 8% off in a bundle with a fabric cover and power adapter. This is the most affordable Kindle that still offers a 6" 300ppi display with a backlight, Bluetooth for audiobooks, a USB-C port, long battery life, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
- Amazon Kindle 16GB Essentials Bundle (2022 model) - ad-free, Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter - $154.97 | 8% off on Amazon US.
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is a slightly more advanced model with a bigger and better paper-like display, more LEDs for the warm-adjustable backlight, and a waterproof case with IPX8 certification. The e-reader also features a flush-front design for more convenience.
Parents can also opt for the Kids edition, which provides access to thousands of books, a "kid-friendly cover," and an extended 2-year warranty.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB - $99.99 | 29% off on Amazon US.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16GB - $104.99 | 30% off on Amazon US.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids 8GB - $109.99 | 31% off on Amazon US.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids 16GB - $114.99 | 32% off on Amazon US.
Stepping up the ladder, we get to the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It has the same benefits as the regular Paperwhite model, but you get auto-adjusting light, wireless charging, and 32GB of storage for a few more dollars.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 32GB (ad-free) - $134.00 | 29% off on Amazon US.
The Amazon Kindle Oasis is the flagship e-reader (until the Kindle Scribe arrives) with a premium metal case, a larger display with more LEDs, automatic display orientation, page turn buttons, and free cellular connectivity. Besides, the Kindle Oasis features a more ergonomic design for better grip.
- Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB - $179.99 | 28% off on Amazon US.
- Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB (ad-free) - $199.99 | 26% off on Amazon US.
- Amazon Kindle Oasis 32GB - $199.99 | 29% off on Amazon US.
- Amazon Kindle Oasis 32GB (ad-free) - $219.99 | 27% off on Amazon US.
