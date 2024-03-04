Microsoft announces a limited edition $699 SpongeBob-inspired Xbox Series X console

Unlike the Xbox Series S, which is available in two colors (the black one with 1TB SSD was announced in 2023), the Xbox Series X does not offer much choice in terms of exterior design. However, Xbox fans in the United States will soon be able to get their hands on a rather unique-looking Xbox Series X. Microsoft partnered with Best Buy, Paramount Game Studios, and GameMill to make a custom SpongeBob-themed console.

SpongeBob-inspired Xbox Series X Special Edition will be available at Best Buy (only in the US) starting March 7, 2024. The console comes with a Special Edition controller featuring SpongeBob's underwater friends: Squidward, Gary, and Mr. Krabs.

In addition, buyers get a digital copy of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a fighting game where you can play for the most iconic cartoon characters, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob, Garfield, Jimmy Neutron, and more.

The Xbox Series X Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle will be available in limited supply, so you should get ready to act fast. Microsoft recommends getting the Best Buy Mobile app to receive a notification once "the drop" goes live. Also, prepare to spend $699 because that is exactly how much this unique console costs. A $200 price increase may look a bit too steep, but at least you get a rare-looking console-gamepad combo plus an extra game.

If you want to buy Xbox Series X Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle, set your March 7 alarm to 8 AM PST. That is when the console is expected to hit Best Buy's store shelves.

Other than the unique design and the bundled game, you get the same Xbox Series X, which was announced in 2020. It has 1TB of built-in storage, which you can expand with Storage Expansion Cards or external hard drives and solid-state disks.