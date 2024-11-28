Action roguelike Brotato is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

It is time for another giveaway on the Epic Games Store. The Thursday offer has refreshed to replace last week's Beholder giveaway, and what's here this time is a copy of Brotato, the Vampire Survivors-style action roguelike from 2023.

Developed by Blobfish, this top-down action entry has you stranded on a hostile planet as a gun-toting potato. Despite the weird setting, with enemies on the way, you must select a potato to play as that display a range of powers and combat styles. Each potato can pick up and hold up to six weapons too, and as the level goes by, more and more upgrades are offered, with a huge number of choices available to upgrade abilities depending on your playstyle.

Other features of the title include a manual aiming option (though auto-fire is default like with many games in this genre), fast-paced 30-minute lasting rounds, dozens of playable potato characters with quirks (one-handed, crazy, lucky, mage), hundreds of weapons for use (flamethrowers, SMGs, rocket launchers, sticks, stones), and hordes of unique enemy types.

A difficulty adjustments section is also available to tweak the game to just how you want it, with health, damage, and speed of enemies being customizable. Four-player couch co-op play is supported too.

Here's how the studio describes the experience:

A spaceship from Potato World crashes onto an alien planet. The sole survivor: Brotato, the only potato capable of handling 6 weapons at the same time. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment.

The Brotato giveaway is now live on the Epic Games Store. When not on sale, the title usually costs $4.99 to purchase, but until December 5, it's available for the low, low price of free for all PC gamers. Another freebie will land on the same day next week.