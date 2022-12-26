Valve launches Steam Replay to wrap up your gaming habits from 2022

With 2022 coming to an end, PC gaming store Steam is also getting in on the recapping action that's been popular amongst other services like music. Valve today unveiled Steam Replay, a brand-new feature for Steam users that shows exactly how they spent their time gaming during the year.

"Whether this was your best year yet or one you’d sooner forget, playing games was (hopefully!) a reliably fun escape," said the company in its announcement blog post. "From your top games this year, to how and when you spent your most playtime, Steam Replay presents a wrap-up of your time on Steam in 2022."

Once logged in to a Steam account, the Steam Replay page shows various segments to which games that you played in 2022 are categorized into. To name a few, these include "Playtime" and "Sessions Played" statistics for your most active games, playtimes by month, keyboard and mouse versus controller usage, longest daily streak of playing, and comparisons of your habits against the rest of the Steam community.

Those that use VR or Steam Deck devices even get special sections in the recap. Keep in mind that offline play sessions times aren't tracked by Steam, which may especially hamper Steam Deck data.

Valve is offering two methods of sharing your personal Steam Replay wrap-up. One way is to set your page visibility to be Public or Friends Only instead of the default Private setting before sharing a link. It is also possible to save a condensed image displaying your biggest games for sharing to social media.