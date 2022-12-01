Battlefield 2042 among the Xbox Free Play Days games this weekend

Microsoft has unveiled the games that are part of Xbox’s Free Play Days event this weekend. The games include Battlefield 2042, Batora: Lost Haven, and Rainbow Six Siege. All the titles are available for free to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT, but there are big discounts for those who want to buy the games too.

To participate in Free Play Days, switch on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console and head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store. From here, you need to go to the Gold member area and find the Free Play Days collection, then download the titles you’re interested in. Any increments you make to your Gamerscore or achievements you earn will stay on your account.

If you really like the games, you can buy them with heavy discounts. The sales on offer are as follows:

Microsoft releases new titles for Free Play Days on most weekends, and the event runs from Thursday to Sunday usually. If you’re looking for something to play but aren’t really committed to purchasing any games right now, Free Play Days is a good way to play something else for free as part of your Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.