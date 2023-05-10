Android tablets and foldable phones will be getting special versions of apps

As part of Google I/O 2023, the company officially announced the new Pixel Fold and revealed more about the Pixel Tablet. Both devices have larger screens than most Android devices. Today, the company announced it has worked with first and third-party app makers to create over 50 versions of popular apps that will work with those larger displays.

In Google's blog post, it stated that the apps can also adapt to foldable screens to change layouts if it moves between a standard smartphone screen and the larger foldable phone screen. Here's an example with the Google Calendar app:

You can view your monthly calendar on the left and details of your day’s events on the right. A new navigation bar on the top makes it easy to switch between different views (e.g. day, week, month). The app also smoothly transitions from a foldable phone’s front screen through to the inner screen.

Other apps that work with larger screens include Calm, Candy Crush Soda Saga, YouTube, and Peloton. These updates will roll out over the next few weeks. The Google Play Store has also been updated for these screens:

You can now see immersive trailer videos of games you are interested in on the large screen, view app ratings based on the type of form factor you are using, and use one device to effortlessly install apps across all your Android devices.

Stay tuned as we will have more news from Google I/O