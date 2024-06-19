iOS 18 to allow third-party apps to record Spatial videos for Apple Vision Pro

The recently concluded WWDC 2024 event saw multiple new announcements related to iOS 18, visionOS 2, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Apple also revealed that watchOS 11 will be the next Apple Watch operating system. However, there was some interesting API-related information that Apple announced during the event.

With the launch of the Apple Vision Pro last year, which is Apple's first spatial computer, it also unveiled spatial video, a feature that allows the user to record 3D videos using the main and ultrawide cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, to feel the depth when watching on the Apple Vision Pro.

Now, at the WWDC 2024 event, Apple announced that it is releasing an API for developers that would allow them to offer spatial video recording in any app. Meaning, with iOS 18, Apple has opened the doors for third-party apps to offer spatial video recording. Before this, only the stock Apple Camera app could record spatial video.

Notably, when held in landscape mode, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max's primary and ultrawide cameras are in a straight line, which allows for recording spatial videos. Since recording spatial videos requires the primary and ultrawide cameras to be in a straight line, this could very well be the reason why Apple is speculated to bring the vertical camera module to on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

However, to view the actual depth of the spatial videos, a user would require the Apple Vision Pro, as they will appear in the normal 2D format when viewed on the iPhone's screen. Moreover, recording spatial videos via third-party apps requires iOS 18. Currently, iOS 18 is in beta and is expected to roll out to the public in September, when the iPhone 16 series is rumored to debut.