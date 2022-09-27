Apple won't give iPad mini 6 replacement units under new policy

Apple has reportedly introduced a new policy for its sixth-generation iPad mini where users can get a new battery instead of a replacement unit.

Previously, Apple would exchange sixth-gen iPad minis with a replacement device instead of simply changing the battery. It was a common practice by repair centers, service providers, and Apple stores. However, the company has now reportedly adopted a new policy where users can get a new battery for their iPad mini 6, although only the repair centers provide the service currently.

The report adds that the policy could extend to other Apple iPad products sometime in the future. Unfortunately for some users, it could be disadvantageous as the updated policy prevents them from getting a new device; meaning, if their iPad mini 6 devices come with slight defects, they miss out on a complete replacement.

To benefit from the service, users need to visit a local repair center instead of an Apple Store and make sure the damaged batteries fit Apple’s eligibility criteria.

Just recently, Apple, through its Self Service Repair program, also took the initiative of letting users fix their iPhone 14 devices themselves. While it is just the beginning, it seemingly hints at Apple’s interest in making its products easy to repair. Although interestingly, Apple has made battery replacements for its latest iPhones more expensive. It also introduced a battery display feature for several iPhone devices, including iPhone 14.

