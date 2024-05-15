Assassin's Creed Shadows cinematic trailer reveals the RPG's two protagonists

The next Assassin's Creed from Ubisoft today received its first cinematic trailer, giving fans a first look at the feudal Japan setting it will be offering and the new protagonists. Catch the Assassin's Creed Shadows trailer above, which introduces the Shinobi and Samurai players will be controlling in this single-player RPG experience.

Set in the late Sengoku period (late 16th century), Assassin's Creed Shadows introduces the real-life historical samurai, Yasuke and a Japanese shinobi, Naoe as the protagonists. Regarding how the story arcs of the two characters mix, Ubisoft said:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ dual protagonists are ultimately brought together by Nobunaga, whose goal of unifying Japan takes his army – and Yasuke – to the province of Iga for the Second Tenshō Iga War. The Igan resistance, though greatly overpowered by Nobunaga’s army, is courageously led by Naoe’s father. The two protagonists find each other through Nobunaga, although, for obvious reasons, they don’t exactly get off to a great start.

The duo will excel in different forms of combat. Yasuke will be a damage dealer, capable of using various melee weapons and can even take more hits thanks to his armor. His status as a Samurai will also garner respect from ordinary people. Meanwhile, being an Assassin, Naoe is the only one with a hidden blade, and relies much more on stealth and dodging-based combat, while also utilizing the classic parkour and gadget elements. She will be able to blend in by pretending to be a peasant in cities.

Ubisoft also teased that new elements like changing seasons as time passes in-game and using actual shadows for stealth will be introduced in this entry too. "The game world is dynamic and highly detailed, built with the goal of letting players get lost within it – and as both Naoe and Yasuke, players will have new, unique ways to connect with the beauty that surrounds them," adds the company.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is releasing on November 15 across PC (Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Apple silicon Macs, and Amazon Luna platforms. The game will also be available via the Ubisoft Plus Premium subscription.