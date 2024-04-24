Google Gemini would soon let you have human-like conversations with it

Google's AI assistant, Gemini, will be receiving a new feature called "Conversation" mode for Android devices. This mode will allow users to have more natural conversations with the assistant without manually triggering speech recognition every time.

Similar to Google Assistant's "Continued Conversation" mode, users will be able to ask follow-up questions as the device's microphone automatically re-triggers after every response. The feature was first spotted by tipster AssembleDebug, who found a new "Conversation" mode icon in the bottom-left corner of the assistant window.

Gemini assistant to get a new 'Conversation' mode on Android



📝 Read - https://t.co/aIPx8sAuTc



There is definitely some uncertainty about this feature about how it will exactly work 🥲#Google #Android pic.twitter.com/GWbmwVZfqf — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) April 24, 2024

Although the feature is still under development and currently crashes the assistant, it is a great step towards bringing more natural and engaging conversations with Google Gemini, making it feel less robotic and more intuitive.

OpenAI's ChatGPT also has a similar feature called "Voice Conversation" mode where users can have back-and-forth conversation with the assistant using voice commands. The feature is available on both iOS and Android devices for all users, and not just premium ones.

Continued conversations allows users to have more natural conversations with AI assistants without having to manually trigger speech recognition. Using this feature, users can also ask follow-up questions making it easier to have a human-like conversation.

Google has been pushing Gemini over Google Assistant on Android devices as the default assistant since February 2024. Although, users do have the option to switch to Gemini or keep using Google Assistant. Eventually, Google is looking to phase out Assistant in favor of Gemini, as evident by new leaks and features. Recently, Google has been working on several new features, including the addition of real-time responses that would allow users to read the response as soon as it starts generating, and music-related features that would allow users to choose their preferred music streaming app on Android when asked to play music to Gemini.

Source: AssembleDebug via: PiunikaWeb