EA classics like The Saboteur, Populous, Dungeon Keeper, and Renegade release on Steam

Electronic Arts has just surprise released a whole bunch of its classics onto the Steam platform, opening the doors for a whole new set of players to experience franchises like Populous, Dungeon Keeper, and others. The games have only been available for purchase from EA Play store (formerly Origin) or GOG until now.

The arrivals include five games from the Command and Conquer series that were missing from the platform. This means Command & Conquer Generals, its Zero Hour expansion, the retro Command & Conquer and Red Alert (plus expansions), Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun and its Firestorm expansion, as well as Command & Conquer Renegade are now fully playable on Steam.

All those real-time strategy games, plus the titles that were already on Steam, have been bundled into the $9.88 Command & Conquer The Ultimate Collection bundle, very much similar to the option on EA Play store.

Similarly, Pandemic Studios action thriller The Saboteur, Maxis' classic city builder Sim City 3000 Unlimited, the Firaxis-developed sci-fi 4X entry Alpha Centauri, and cult-hit strategy game Populous: The Beginning are here too.

Here are all the games that have just now come over to Steam.

Command & Conquer - The Ultimate Collection

SimCity 3000 Unlimited

Populous

Populous 2: Trials of the Olympic Gods

Populous: The Beginning

Dungeon Keeper Gold

Dungeon Keeper 2

Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack

The Saboteur

Unfortunately, these re-releases aren't sporting any remaster treatments nor modern Steam doodads like achievements or trading cards. Don't expect any built-in online multiplayer support either, though there may be community solutions available for some games to enable this functionality.

EA has heavily discounted all its classics available on Steam to mark the new arrivals. Most games are available for $2 each or lower, with only The Saboteur having a $4.99 price tag. Don't forget that these titles are also Included with EA Play subscriptions, and they are already available to download and play for members.