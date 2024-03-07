Boosteroid cloud gaming service adds support for Game Pass and Microsoft Store games

In 2023, Microsoft made deals with a number of cloud gaming services that will give them the rights to offer games from Microsoft's library of titles to their customers. This was done to satisfy regulators who had concerns that Microsoft had a dominant position in the industry with its Xbox Cloud Gaming feature in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before they approved its purchase of Activision Blizzard.

In June 2023, one of those cloud services, the European-based Boosteroid, added Microsoft titles for the first time. However, people had to purchase games on Steam or the Epic Games Store to play them on Boosteroid.

Today, Microsoft announced on Xbox Wire that Boosteroid now supports a select number of games purchased from the Microsoft Store. It also supports playing these games with a Game Pass subscription.

The list of games that are available from Boosteroid via Microsoft Store or Game Pass includes:

Deathloop

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of The Outsider

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Pentiment

Those games also support cross-play and cross-save features from the Xbox console version of those games. Microsoft plans to add more games from its library for access via Boosteroid over the coming months.

If you are a member of Boosteroid, you can log onto your account, head to the Library selection, and then select Xbox. You should then see a list of all the games that are supported by Boosteroid. Pick the game you want to play and click the Play button. The service will ask you to log into your Microsoft account, where you have either purchased the game you picked as a stand-alone title or where your Xbox Game Pass membership is located.

Microsoft has added a number of its PC games and support for PC Game Pass to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service for some time. More recently, it added support for playing games available for people who purchased them on Battle.net.