Edge Dev 104.0.1287.1 adds Microsoft Rewards notifications and various fixes

Microsoft has released Edge 104.0.1287.1 in the Dev channel with several improvements for older features, reliability improvements, and bugfixes. The most notable change in this week's release is notifications for Microsoft Rewards.

Microsoft also reminded users that Internet Explorer 11 has retired, and the legendary browser no longer receives any support from Microsoft. We have a dedicated article providing all you need to know about the end of support for IE 11.

What is new in Edge 104.0.1287.1?

Added Features: Added a display notification when Microsoft Rewards points increase.

Added an option to provide translation information with feedback for Android.

Added a new policy to manage mini menu settings. Improved Reliability: Improved various UX issues seen while searching on the Edge Bar.

Improved reliability for importing favorites from an html file.

Improved the displayed icon on InPrivate browsing page on mobile.

Improved grammar suggestions by adding a header in the submenu.

Enabled the ability to return to the new tab page news feed after opening an article by pressing the back button. Changed Behavior: Improved accessibility for screen readers by changing the narrator announcement from "item, selected" to "item, checked/unchecked" after invoking a checkbox menu item.

Enabled the ability to return to the new tab page news feed after opening an article by pressing the back button.

Fixed a crash when selecting an option on the permissions notification on mobile.

Improved discoverability of restored bookmarks, instead of putting them into the Other Favorites they now go into a folder called Restored Favorites

For some reason, Microsoft has not provided a list of known issues for this week's release.

Microsoft plans to release Edge 104 in the Beta channel during the week of June 28, 2022. Look out for the update to arrive in the Stable channel during the week of August 4, 2022.