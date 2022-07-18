Watch Dogs 2, Inside, As Dusk Falls, and more head to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Game Pass additions usually get announced on Tuesdays, but the second wave of July has been revealed a little early. The latest plans has hits such as Watch Dogs 2 from Ubisoft, Inside from Playdead, and more alongside additional games with touch controls support.

Interestingly, the image detailing the newest games, seen above, shared by Microsoft has Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion highlighted instead of Ashes of the Singularity, which is actually what's coming into PC Game Pass. The error may mean the missing title is also being added soon.

Find below the announced games and their arrival dates:

As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19 Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – July 19

(PC) – July 19 Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19 MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 21

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 21 Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and Console) – July 21

(Cloud and Console) – July 21 Inside (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 29

As Dusk Falls is a day one drop onto the service while also being a Microsoft platform exclusive. Also, in between the previous Game Pass announcement and today's one, Microsoft brought Garden Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Cloud and Console) to the lineup as surprise additions.

Meanwhile, here are the Xbox Cloud Gaming supported games gaining touch controls with this update:

Citizen Sleeper

Disc Room

Escape Academy

Garden Story

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

Lost In Random

Spacelines from the Far Out

Umurangi Generation

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

As for what's going away, Dodgeball Academia, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Omno, Raji, and Lumines Remastered are leaving the subscription program on July 31. Fans of these titles may want to complete their current runs before that date or make use of the membership discount to add them to their library permanently.

Aside from surprise drops, this will be it for the July Xbox Game Pass additions. The next wave's announcement should arrive in early August.