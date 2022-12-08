Nvidia 527.56 driver supports Portal with RTX, fixes install block on Surface Book 2

Exactly a week after Nvidia released the 527.27 Game Ready driver, graphics card owners on the green team now have a brand-new driver waiting for them. Nvidia has released the GeForce Game Ready 527.56 WHQL driver, and it carries support for several upcoming games, and other features.

The new Game Ready Driver provides support for Portal with RTX and contains updates for The

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Moreover, the 527.56 driver contains a fix where the driver could not be installed on the Microsoft Surface Book 2 with a GeForce GTX 1060, among other things, listed below.

Here are all the bug fixes included in this release:

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Games utilizing DLSS 3 may crash when ending a recording using Shadowplay or OBS with NVENC [3817185]

Older versions of Minecraft Java Edition show corruption on screen [3870232]

[Microsoft Surface Book 2] Display driver fails to install on GeForce GTX 1060 [3876764]

[RTX 4090] No display when hot plugging back and forth between DisplayPort and HDMI [3672801]

Errors in Adobe Premiere and After Effects with H.264 and HEVC content [3881781]

Here are the known issues:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]

[Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay [3866530]

The Nvidia 527.56 Game Ready driver is now available via the GeForce Experience app. Standalone links can be found below. The release notes can be read here.

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH