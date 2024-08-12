Footage of Starfield's upcoming ground vehicle may have leaked

Back in May, Bethesda revealed it is working on a new way to traverse planets other than just running and jetpack-ing across it like players are doing now. This is slated to be a land vehicle of sorts for "speedier planetary exploration." While the studio has not given a release date for this feature, or a proper look at it in action, a leak may have spilled the beans a bit early.

The leak appeared first in 4chan, but now it can be seen on other social media platforms. A post on X rehosting the leaks shows off a video and a screenshot of the purported land vehicle in action. The footage shows off a rather smooth ride across a rocky planet's surface, with the driver running over plants and boulders while speeding along.

There also seems to be a boost system attached to the vehicles, which is showcased several times as the driver utilizes it and the landscape's natural ramps to gain air quite easily, though the planet's low gravity looks to be helping a lot here too.

Other leaks say that the vehicle will offer two designs for players to choose from, with closed top and open options available. There may also be weapons attached to the vehicle, which will scale depending on the player's skill levels. Plus, there is supposed to be seats for the companions plus Vasco the robot, as well as any NPCs that players may rescue in their operations. According to the leaks, color customization will be present too.

If the leak turns out to be accurate, it may not be long before Bethesda pushed out the highly-anticipated method of travel to all players. A free update that will land alongside the upcoming Shattered Space expansion is supposedly carrying this vehicle, giving all Starfield players the option to drive across the planets they travel to.

Shattered Space, the first expansion hitting Starfield, currently has a fall 2024 launch window attached to it. Taking place mostly on one planet, the paid expansion will let players delve into the hidden homeworld of the House Va'ruun group.