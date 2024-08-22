Nvidia adds a whopping 25 games and demos to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service

People who have signed up for the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service will have a ton of new games they can play this week. The company has revealed that 25 games and demos will be added to the GeForce library.

In a post on the service's official forums, Nvidia announced that the hit GameScience title Black Myth: Wukong is among the new games added to GeForce NOW this week. The free PC Final Fantasy XVI demo can also be played on GeForce NOW. Alongside the gameplay reveal of the upcoming Civilization VII this week at Gamescom, the three previous Civ games have been added to GeForce NOW along with the spinoff game Civilization: Beyond Earth.

Here's the full list of games that are being added to Nvidia GeForce Now this week:

Black Myth: Wukong (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Aug. 19)

Final Fantasy XVI Demo (New release on Steam, Aug. 19)

GIGANTIC: RAMPAGE EDITION (Available on Epic Games Store, free Aug. 22)

Skull & Bones (New release on Steam, Aug. 22)

Alan Wake's American Nightmare (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Desperados III (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

The Flame in the Flood (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

FTL: Faster Than Light (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Genesis Noir (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

House Flipper (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

My Time At Portia (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Night in the Wood (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Offworld Trading Company (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Project Winter (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox, available on the Microsoft store)

Sid Meier’s Civilization V (Steam)

Sid Meier’s Civilization IV (Steam)

Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth (Steam)

Spirit of the North (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Wreckfest (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Also, starting today, members of Microsoft's PC Game Pass service can link their account to their Nvidia GeForce NOW account. After that, GeForce NOW players can play all the PC Game Pass titles without having to sign in with their Microsoft Account every single time.

Finally, Nvidia has confirmed that the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available to play on GeForce NOW when it launches in December.