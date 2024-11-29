Gmail for Android makes it easier to Cc and Bcc emails

The Gmail for Android app has received a simple but helpful update from Google that could make it easier to "Cc" and "Bcc" when sending an email to multiple users. You can simply drag and drop contacts or email addresses between the "To," "Cc," and "Bcc" fields when composing an email on your Android device.

For instance, if you want to CC an email to some people and accidentally type their email addresses in the "To" field, you don't need to delete and type them again in the correct field. Instead, you can drag the desired contact to the field where you want them. It's worth noting that the drag-and-drop functionality already works on the desktop version and Gmail for iOS.

The Gmail feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, including Workspace individual subscribers and users with personal Google accounts. Google said that the feature's rollout has begun and it's expected to be finished in the next 15 days.

Google has added several other features for Gmail in recent updates. Earlier this month, the search giant updated the Gemini side panel in Gmail to connect with Google Calendar. This feature allows users to create calendar events using Gemini, perform calendar actions, and ask questions about upcoming meetings.

Speaking of Gemini, the generative AI chatbot is now available on iOS as a standalone app. Previously, it was part of the Google app, accessible through a button at the top of the screen. It was reported that Google is working on a cleaner UI for Gemini's Android and iOS versions.

Gmail summary cards displaying information about orders and deliveries were updated with a fresh UI and new action buttons to perform tasks related to the information being shown. Besides that, Gmail's blue verification checkmarks that help users verify sender identity were expanded to Android and iOS.