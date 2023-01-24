Google Fast Pair expected to be expanded to new device setup starting with Galaxy S23 series

Recent updates to Google's Fast Pair service have been found to contain a piece of code referring to setting up new phones, specifically, the Galaxy S23 series of phones. This is according to a new report by 9to5Google.

While Google Fast Pair is a service that allows for the easy pairing of devices such as the Pixel Buds or any WearOS smartwatches such as the Pixel Watch to any Android phone, this update apparently mentions the following line of text:

Set up Galaxy S23 Ultra To get started, you’ll scan a QR code shown on your new device

This suggests that when an Android phone is brought close to a device that has not been set up yet, it will bring up a prompt in a similar fashion to headphones or watches, however, this won't directly replace any proprietary apps for switching, such as Samsung Smart Switch, instead, it will prompt users to download those apps to streamline the process.

The above suggests that this new Fast Pair feature will supposedly launch with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series of phones, due to be revealed at Samsung's annual Unpacked event on February 1. It isn't clear from this line of code how soon this will be expanded to other Android devices, such as Pixel phones.

Source: 9to5Google