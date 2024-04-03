Homeworld: Vast Reaches will bring the PC RTS franchise to Meta Quest 2 and 3 VR headsets

Even as many PC gamers are anxiously awaiting the release of Homeworld 3 after several years in development, today there's word of yet another upcoming game in the space-based RTS game franchise. It's called Homeworld: Vast Reaches, and it's being made for the Meta Quest 2 and 3 virtual reality headsets.

In a press release, it was revealed that the game will be developed and published by FarBridge, working in collaboration with Gearbox Entertainment, which holds the rights to the Homeworld franchise. Gearbox was recently acquired by Take-Two Interactive.

Here's a summary of the game's storyline:

Set between the events of Homeworld 1 and Homeworld 2, you take on the role of Tyrra Soban, a new Fleet Command under the guidance of Karan S’jet, the legendary original Fleet Command and hero of Homeworld War. The original Kushan Mothership is pulled from retirement to serve as the flagship of a new fleet. Together Tyrra and Karan face a new threat, the Radaa, duplicitous interstellar traders who want to obtain your hyperspace core and don’t care if they destroy your Homeworld to get it.

FarBridge says Homeworld: Vast Reaches will be a single-player game experience, which will allow Meta Quest 2 and 3 headset owners to build their ships, set up strategies, and execute combat orders from nearly any angle with its VR game design. FarBridge says it plans to release the new game sometime later in 2024.

That means we will be getting two new Homeworld games this year. Developed Blackbird Interactive is just a few weeks away from launching the long-awaited, and much-delayed, Homeworld 3, the next game in the mainline Homeworld franchise. Blackbird says the game will launch on May 13, after putting in a large number of changes and improvements based on feedback it has received from outside players.