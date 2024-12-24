Horror fishing game Dredge is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

It is the sixth day of the Epic Games Store's daily freebie session, and it kicked off for the holidays. Replacing the Dark and Darker DLC from yesterday, a giveaway for Dredge came through today, December 24. The 24-hour giveaway is already active.

Dredge comes in as a unique combination of a fishing game and an eldritch horror experience. The daytime gameplay involves navigating the waters on a small motorized boat while fishing using a timing mini-game. However, when the night-time approaches, sea monsters and hallucinations damage the ship, but the rewards for staying to fish are greater.

Inventory management is also a major aspect, as both equipment and caught valuables take the same space, with upgrades also available for improving boat performance and capacity. The story unfolds as days pass by, too, offering players multiple quests when encountering islands.

Here's how the developer Black Salt Games describes the experience:

Captain your fishing trawler to explore a collection of remote isles, and their surrounding depths, to see what lies below. Sell your catch to the locals and complete quests to learn more about each area’s troubled past. Outfit your boat with better equipment to trawl deep-sea trenches and navigate to far-off lands, but keep an eye on the time. You might not like what finds you in the dark...

Developed by Black Salt Games, the indie game became an instant hit in 2023, going on to sell a million copies before the year's end and also be nominated for various awards.

The Dredge giveaway is now live on the Epic Games Store for all PC gamers, and it's slated to come to an end on December 25 at 8 am PT. The next mystery giveaway will be revealed and go live at the same time as well.