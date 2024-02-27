Nvidia GeForce NOW's free tier will begin to show ads in its queues starting February 28

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service has two paid subscription tiers: Priority and Ultimate. It also has a completely free plan where you can get one hour a day to play on a standard GeForce NOW game server. Now, a new report says that starting later this week, that free plan will come with something else.

According to The Verge, the free GeForce NOW plan will begin to serve up ads to support the service. According to a company spokesperson, people who wait in the virtual line to play for free "will start to see up to two minutes of ads" starting on Wednesday, February 28.

Since people will be waiting in line to play in the free version of the service anyway, having them view two minutes of ads while they wait is not the worst thing that Nvidia could have come up with. The company even claims that the addition of ads "will reduce average wait times for free users over time." The Priority plan, which costs $9.99 a month, and the Ultimate Plan, with its $19.99 a month cost, will remain ad-free.

Nvidia GeForce NOW recently added support for G-Sync compatible monitors. People with those monitors can now sign into GeForce NOW, and its G-Sync Cloud feature "will vary the display's refresh rates to match the streaming rate."

Earlier this year, Nvidia announced plans to offer gamers GeForce NOW Priority Day Pass for 24 hours for $3.99 or an Ultimate Day Pass for 24 hours for $7.99.

Both of these passes would allow users to check out the paid subscription tiers for a day to see if they like the extra features like GeForce RTX 4080 GPU servers for the Ultimate plan before they decide to go the monthly route. These Day Passes were supposed to launch earlier in February, but so far, they have not yet become available.