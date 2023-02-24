Intel CEO denies online reports that its 3nm CPUs have been delayed

Earlier this week, some media outlets reported on some unconfirmed online rumors that Intel had decided to delay the launch of its upcoming CPUs that would use 3nm manufacturing processes, including its Arrow Lake CPUs for consumer and gaming PCs. However, Intel's CEO Pat Gelsinger flatly said on Thursday those rumors were false.

Gelsinger made those remarks as part of Intel's Capital Allocation Update conference call (via Tom's Hardware), where he stated:

The simple answer is no. No delays. Arrow Lake is on track. The 3nm programs are on track, both with TSMC as well as our internal 3nm programs including Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest. Good solid execution on both the client, the server, and AXG side. We are gaining momentum with foundry customers as well. So, I feel good that we have turned the corner on many of the execution challenges. These rumors, like many others, will be proven by our execution to be firmly false.

Currently, Intel plans to release its 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs sometime in 2023. Intel has confirmed that those chips will support AV1 encoding, with rumors that they will also use the company's "Xe LPG" architecture for onboard graphics.

Meteor Lake will be followed by the Arrow Lake CPUs in late 2024, according to Intel. The online rumors this week claimed Intel was going to delay the launch of Arrow Lake chips until sometime in the first half of 2025.

Source: Intel via Tom's Hardware