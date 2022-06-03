Intel officially releases more photos of Arc Limited Edition graphics card

Back at the event where Intel officially launched its first-gen Arc "Alchemist" graphics cards, the company teased a Limited Edition Arc variant. These are likely going to be the fastest, best-binned Arc chips. If not, they could also be more robustly built and more beautifully crafted variations of the original model. Limited Edition GPUs are common from both AMD and Nvidia. For example, the Midnight Black and the Halo Infinite are two Limited Edition variants of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT.

While Intel had teased its Arc Limited Edition GPU model earlier, the images only showed the backplate of the GPU, with the company announcing that it was arriving in summer of 2022.

Today, Intel's Arc Community Advocate and Twitter user Bryce_GfxDriverGuru released more pictures of the model, and this time, the front part of the graphics card, which means the axial fans, are visible in one of the photos. The company has the Limited Edition Arc on display at the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) event which flagged off earlier today.

As you can see in the third image above, the front part or the top view of the Arc Limited Edition model can be seen. At a glance, the front of the Arc card doesn't look as pretty or pleasing like some of the Radeon 6000 reference designs or the Nvidia RTX 3000 Founder's Edition cards, but the backplate is certainly quite unique. The dual axial fans seem to resemble some of XFX's Radeon cards, like the RX 580 GTX XXX variant.

Source and images: Bryce_GfxDriverGuru (Twitter)