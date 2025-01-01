Kingdom Come Deliverance is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store is continuing to roll out hits on its daily freebie promotion. Yesterday, it was the martial arts fighting entry Sifu that was up for grabs, and today, the mystery entry turned out to be Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

The Warhorse Studios-developed title has been given away on the store before, back in 2020, so you may already have it in your library.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an open-world role-playing experience set in Bohemia during the early 15th century. Coming in touting multiple awards, the game is highly recommended by many for its period-authentic story and gameplay systems. The story has you taking the role of Henry, the son of a blacksmith that sees his village being pillaged and slaughtered during an invasion. From then on, you slowly build up your status in this world, attempting to go from a nobody to someone with status and power.

Here's how the developer sets up the story:

In the midst of this chaos, you're Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, you are one of the few survivors of this massacre. Without a home, family, or future you end up in the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, who is forming a resistance against the invasion. Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.

Don't forget that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is also in development at Warhorse Studios currently too, with it slated to land in February, 2025. Epic's latest offer is a great opportunity to jump into the original game to experience it before the sequel.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until 8 am PT on January 2. Another mystery game will take its place when the freebie offer expires tomorrow.