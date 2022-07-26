Sony PSVR 2 will get 'See-Through' view, obstacle mapping, boundaries, and more

The Sony PSVR 2 headset, a virtual reality (VR) accessory for the PlayStation 5 console, will receive several new features. The new integrated front-facing cameras will be used for "See-Through" view, "Cinematic Mode", and more.

Sony posted a new blog revealing a host of new features which will be available via an update for PSVR2. The See-Through mode will unlock a pass-through view. The mode, activated using the headset or selecting a card via the projected display, will allow users to see what’s in front of them.

PSVR 2 game developers will begin to access the latest user experience for PSVR 2 in a new system software release coming soon as part of the ongoing development. There are lots of exciting things to look forward to for PSVR 2, and we can’t wait to share more details about our next-generation virtual reality headset that takes a dramatic leap forward in gameplay innovation.

Sony claims the See-Through view is designed to help players find their PSVR 2 controller and check their surroundings without taking the headset off. The company assures the See-Through view does not have any recording option.

The virtual card that unlocks the See-Through view is available in the Control Center. It also offers other PSVR2 settings, such as adjusting the play area. The new update also helps users play safely without bumping into furniture.

The PSVR 2's outward-facing cameras can automatically detect furniture and other obstructions in a room. The headset will be able to create a 3D model of the play area. Gamers can use the feature to map furniture and other potential objects to avoid. Players will also be able to manually set or adjust the boundaries of the play area. The headset will offer a visual warning to the player once they get too close to a predetermined boundary.

The upcoming update will also unlock Cinematic Mode. This feature takes the VR headset beyond gaming. It will offer direct access to the PS5 system and UI as well as all non-VR game and media content on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz or even 120Hz frame rate.