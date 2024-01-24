Leak says new Xbox controller from Vapor Special Edition line is coming soon

Microsoft may be about to unveil the first new Xbox controller design of 2024, with a new leak pointing towards a brand-new Vapor Special Edition variant incoming soon. While an official announcement has not been made yet, the report comes from billbil-kun, a reliable leaker and data miner.

Reportedly dubbed the Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition, the release is slated to be the second edition of this lineup that began in last year. Featuring a special blue swirling energy pattern on the front plate and sides, the variant first arrived with the name Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition in August 2023.

Unfortunately, billbil-kun hasn't been able to confirm the color of this new Dream Vapor version, but it should feature the same swirling pattern as the original. The leakster says Microsoft's official announcement should arrive by January 31, with a launch planned for February 6, 2024, at least in Europe.

Going by the last Vapor Special Edition release, this Xbox Wireless Controller should come in at $69.99 at launch in the US, while being €69.99 in Europe and £64.99 in the UK. As usual, it's priced higher than the standard black and white variants when not on sale.

At the same time, the Xbox Wireless Controller Arctic Camo Special Edition that released in the US back in May 2023, is reportedly releasing in Europe and the UK sometime in the middle of February. This reportedly will cost €69.99 in Europe and £64.99 in the UK at launch as well.

Don't forget that the major hardware plans leaked from Microsoft's court battle with FTC last year revealed a next-generation Xbox controller that's in development. While a definite release window was not a part of the leak, the controller looks to be a part of the Xbox Series X|S refreshes that were also leaked.